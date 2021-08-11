Kate and William are ‘concerned for George’s future’ following The Prince

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royals have to be the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors making news on the regular.

They have especially been at the forefront this past couple of years, with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic. And with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relocation to USA and their controversial tell-all Oprah interview prompting rumours of fallouts and feuds, the royals are all anyone can talk about.

Prince George has become one of the most-talked about royals this past year with the eight-year-old slowly taking on more official outings.

His attendance at the Euros semi final got the world talking as he was subjected to trolling, something that reportedly sparked concerns for his parents. And now he is the main character in HBO’s animated royal sitcom, The Prince.

The controversial new sitcom follows the life of Prince George, a young heir who is desperate to take on the world and be a star. It has faced criticism however for portraying the eight-year-old in a negative light.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton have not reacted to the TV show based on their son, it is reported that the couple are ‘concerned’ for his future, growing up in the spotlight. This is something that his depiction in The Prince has surely only added to. .

‘Of course, William and Kate are nervous about what the future holds for George,’ a source recently explained to Us Weekly. ‘He’s growing up in a different era to his parents. Times have changed since then. There wasn’t social media or internet trolls when William and Kate were children.’

The source continued: ‘The Cambridges feel it’s necessary to shield George, Charlotte and Louis from the spotlight and have become cautious about the appearances [they] make. Kate and William are being more selective about the events he attends.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not responded.