The Queen is reportedly determined to host a family Christmas

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the royals never failing to make headlines.

It has recently been the Queen’s health that has made the most news, with Her Majesty forced to spend a night in hospital, and encouraged to rest for the next couple of weeks.

The Queen was forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland and the Cop26 summit,

‘Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

There is one event however that the Queen fully intends to keep as normal, Christmas, with the 95-year-old monarch said to be determined to host the family over the holidays.

Like all of us, the royals had a scaled-down holiday last year and it has been reported that Her Majesty hopes to bring all of her family together over the holidays season.

‘This year, more than ever, it is incredibly important to Her Majesty to be surrounded by her loved ones,’ the source reportedly told The Mirror. ‘The Queen is totally committed to hosting everyone as she hopes to make it back to full health in the coming weeks.’

It will be the Queen’s first Christmas without her husband Prince Philip who sadly passed away early this year.

We’re sending the Queen our well wishes!