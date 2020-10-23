Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to get some A-list neighbours

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made non-stop news this past year, stepping down as royal family members, losing their HRH titles, dissolving their Sussex Royal brand and relocating to Los Angeles, California.

The Sussex family has been renting in California while they have been looking for a permanent home, with the rented property of choice being Tyler Perry’s $18 million property.

Earlier this summer however, it was reported that the couple had bought their first ever home together, choosing to move out of the Beverly Hills area by 100 miles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially bought their first property in Santa Barbara, settling for a quiet seaside area.

‘They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family,’ a representative for the couple confirmed to HELLO!.

News emerged this week however that the couple’s Montecito neighbours were already unhappy, with reports that they are ‘super annoyed’ by the helicopters, paparazzi and tourists that have followed the couple to the quiet area.

They might have some common ground with their new neighbours however, with it reported that a very famous couple is moving to the neighbourhood, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Yes, Katy and Orlando have just bought a $14.2 million mansion in Montecito, near the Sussexes. And according to The Daily Mail, there are even more A-listers in the surrounding area – Ariana Grande, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres to name a few.

We’re already getting FOMO. This neighbourhood sounds more star-studded than the Met Gala.