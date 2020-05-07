The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography ‘cancelled by publishers’

Earlier this week, it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography would hit shelves in August.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family was written by journalists and royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, and Deadline reported that the pair secured an interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their time in the UK earlier this year, although their representatives have since denied any involvement.

It is said to go ‘beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together,’ as well as including insider knowledge from ‘those closest to the couple.’

However, it seems that several people who pre-ordered the Kindle edition were told it had been ‘cancelled by the publishers’.

The Queen’s former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter, asked his Twitter followers if they had experienced the same thing, writing: ‘I pre-ordered this on Amazon last week and yesterday was told the order had been cancelled by the publishers. Anyone else had this problem?’

Others replied confirming that they had the same issue, with one Twitter user sharing an email sent from Amazon explaining that their pre-order of the book had too been cancelled.

It states: ‘The release of the item in the order below has been cancelled by the publisher and we have cancelled your pre-order. You won’t be charged for the items that are cancelled. We apologise for any inconvenience.’

But Scobie replied to the social media posts questioning why Harper Collins had decided to pull their orders for the biography.

He wrote: ‘I’ve just been told there was an error with the Kindle listing on Amazon UK. If you search for the book again and reorder it should be fine.’

Scobie also told Arbiter: ‘Apparently Amazon put the US Kindle listing on the UK site, so they had to correct it. All fixed now! (Also, thanks for supporting!).’

So it seems that while orders were temporarily cancelled, pre-orders in the UK are once again being processed.