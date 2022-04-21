Prince Harry opens up about feeling Diana’s presence in his life and the ‘chaos’ of parenthood

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Before arriving in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a secret stop off in London to visit the Queen. While Harry flew back from the US last year for his grandfather, Prince Philip’s funeral, and then later for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue in the summer, it is the first time that the couple has returned to the UK together.

The Sussexes then arrived in The Hague at the weekend for the start of the competition, and they have been making headlines ever since – whether it’s for Meghan’s impeccable style or Harry revealing what his son, Archie Harrison, wants to be when he’s older.

The Prince’s comments about wanting to ‘protect’ his grandmother the Queen and ensure she has ‘the right people around her’ have also gone viral, as he has decided to open up in a number of interviews since arriving in Europe.

He also spoke about feeling the constant presence of his late mother, Princess Diana, who tragically passed away in 1997 when he was just 12 years old.

During a US television interview, he said: ‘I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now.’

Speaking to interviewer Hoda Kotb for NBC’s Today programme, Harry sad he feels his mother’s influence ‘more so than ever before’ and believes she is watching over him and his brother, Prince William.

He said: ‘Like he’s got his kids, I’ve got my kids. You know the circumstances are obviously different. But now I feel her presence in almost everything I do.

‘Definitely more so in the last two years than ever before, without question. So she’s watching over us.’

The Duke of Sussex also spoke about parenthood, revealing he loves the ‘chaos’ and has always wanted to be a father.

He added: ‘What do I love about fatherhood? All of it. The chaos, the learning, the reminder of just every element of yourself, your soul, right?

‘When you are not a parent you can get sucked into all sorts of different stuff and you can maybe forget who you are. And suddenly as a parent, especially now, Archie is at the age he is at, asking all the questions.’

Harry continued: ‘I love it. I love every part of it. I’ve always wanted to be a dad. I’ve always wanted to have my own kids and now I have got two little people who I’m responsible for.’

While Harry and Meghan have reportedly been invited to join the Queen for her platinum jubilee celebrations in June, it is unclear whether or not they will attend due to ongoing issues with security.