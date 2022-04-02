Meghan Markle’s wedding song request may surprise you

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married on 19 May 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, before they were whisked off to an intimate reception held at Frogmore House in Home Park.

Despite exchanging wedding vows four years ago, details of the royal wedding are still coming to light – and we aren’t mad about it.

Idris Elba was the DJ at the royal wedding reception, and has revealed he was requested to play one very particular song by the former Suits actor.

Speaking about the moment on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Rap Show, the 49-year-old actor revealed the exact track he was asked to play. He said: “It was Still DRE by Dr Dre went off! It was Meghan’s choice.”

Video you may like:

We wonder if the Queen rapped along?

The Luther actor has revealed despite having experience as a DJ before turning to the entertainment industry and music business, which saw him DJ at Glastonbury in 2015, he was still sent a specific playlist to follow ahead of the royal wedding.

Though the Boasty rapper was honoured to be called on to keep the party going, it did come with a huge amount of pressure.

He continued: “This wasn’t at the community hall — the reception. This was a big, big deal,” Idris explained.

“Meghan had sent me a playlist, so I knew what she wanted already.

“They’re good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a great time, so there was a lot of pressure.”

Alongside Idris, fellow A-lister friends, including George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey as well as Serena Williams attended the wedding.

Although Jack Whitehall has recently revealed he got the royal snub from the do, despite socialising in similar circles as the royal couple, who now have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together.

Meanwhile, Idris hopes to continue his music career and collaborate with Adele in the future.

Idris said: “If one day I make a record and Adele says, ‘I kind of like it’, I will definitely build up the courage and say, ‘Hey, Adele, you wanna do a collab?’

“I think I have got to earn some more stripes before that happens.”