Prince Harry just shared a previously unseen part of his LA home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Can we move in?

After an initial relocation to Canada at the start of the year, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie are currently living in LA along with Meghan’s mother, Doria.

It was recently revealed that the pair have reportedly signed with the Obamas public speaking agency, and won’t be dropping this aspect of royal life any time soon.

Meghan’s twist on the classic Pimm’s recipe has also gone viral this week – great timing, as it’s just what we needed during the heatwave.

Now, Harry has appeared in a new video for England Rugby’s #PitchIn campaign, meaning we got another glimpse of their current digs.

The Duke of Sussex was shown speaking from what looked like an outdoor terrace, ideal for the sunnier climes of California. We approve.

It’s not the first time that Meghan and Harry have given us a sneak peek of their home, gatecrashing a Zoom meeting last month to surprise volunteer workers.

Watch Harry’s appearance in the England Rugby video in full below.

Here’s hoping we get to see even more of their lovely home in future!

Now, that Pimm’s recipe…