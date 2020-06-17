Meghan Markle’s mum Doria has reportedly moved in with the Sussexes

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been very busy during lockdown. As well as moving from Canada to California with their son, Archie Harrison, they have also been working hard to offer their support during the Covid-19 pandemic by delivering food to the critically ill, making charity Zoom calls and Meghan has been secretly helping one of her former royal patronages.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently renting a paparazzi-proof mansion in Los Angeles, although there have been recent reports of privacy concerns at their rented property with multiple incidents of drones spotted around their home.

The $18 million rental, complete with eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a swimming pool, is owned by actor Tyler Perry and Harry, Meghan and Archie will be staying there until they find something a little bit more permanent.

Now it has been reported that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, has moved in with the couple to help them take care of their one year old son.

Doria already lives in LA and has previously stayed with Harry and Meghan when they lived at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. She moved in just before Archie’s birth to help her daughter and son-in-law prepare for their new arrival.

According to The Sun: ‘Doria has her own quarters and whilst a few of Harry’s chums have been ribbing him about living with his mother-in-law, he has a brilliant relationship with her.’

How sweet!