Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just gave us a look inside their LA home

Interior GOALS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been keeping busy in lockdown, not only by baking banana bread like the rest of us, but also celebrating their son Archie’s first birthday.

Meghan made a very special birthday cake for the occasion, and the couple released an adorable video of Archie to mark his big milestone. We can’t believe it’s been a whole year since he arrived into the world!

After initially relocating to Canada after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Meghan and Harry are now living in LA, where they have some seriously A-List neighbours. This week, we managed to get a glimpse inside their new Beverly Hills home, and it’s serious interior goals.

The couple surprised Crisis Text Line staff by joining one of their Zoom meetings and, luckily for us, volunteer Ricky Neal shared a photo of the meeting on social media.

‘It’s not everyday that Meghan and Harry jump into your work meeting and champion the work you do! Blessed to still be working during these crazy times! [sic]’ he wrote.

Thanks to Ricky’s photo, behind Harry and Meghan you can see a glimpse of the decor in their current home – and we think you’ll agree, it looks pretty chic.

While it’s not clear what the group conversation entailed, both Harry and Meghan are known to support the work of many mental health initiatives.

Oh, to be able to have a virtual tour round their whole home…