It appears Prince Harry has already started picking up Americanisms

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Watch as the Duke of Sussex uses common US jargon after just seven months living across the pond

Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted their very own edition of a TIME100 Talk.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared via video link from their Santa Barbara home. They hosted the talk to discuss the ‘state of our digital experience’.

They were joined by Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder and husband to professional tennis player Serena Williams. During the talk, they explored how the digital world is having a direct effect on our mental health.

And, despite only living in the US for seven months, it appears the Duke has already started to pick up certain Americanisms.

Like? Well, mid-talk yesterday, rather than saying ‘opening the bonnet’, he described opening the bonnet of your car as ‘popping the hood’.

Now that’s an Americanism if ever we heard one.

He said: ‘When driving a car and all the warning lights are going off, there is smoke pouring out of the hood. You are not going to keep on driving.’

‘You pull over. In the olden days, you’d probably pop the hood up, have a look under it and maybe fix it.’

‘But now, every single one of these new cars has a shield over top so you can’t fix it. You’ve got to call experts in.’

His point was to highlight just how much of an impact social media is having on the world’s mental health, without people even realising.

To stress this, he continued: ‘The online world is affecting the world. It is not restricted to certain platforms of social media groups. This is a global crisis. A global crisis of hate. A global crisis of disinformation and a global health crisis.’

He also expressed his view on how social media and online platforms can sidetrack you, saying they are ‘distracting us from the things we should be focused on’.

Hear, hear. If you yourself feel like you may be struggling with your mental health, although nothing is a replacement for visiting a qualified professional, our round-up of the best mental health apps may help calm a busy mind and bring some joy to your day-to-day.

Fun fact: Harry and Meghan moved out of the UK nearly a year ago now, after trading in Royal life to ‘enjoy quality time with Archie’. They first set up shop in Canada, and then later moved to Meghan’s hometown of California.

Ohanian wasn’t the only guest during their talk. Rappler CEO Maria Ressa also joined the panel and lent her expertise.

Meghan also shared her thoughts on how damaging social media can be for your mental health. She explained that she quit social media to safeguard her mental health. She found the ‘bad voices so loud and damaging’.

The couple addressed the fact that they’re not social media experts themselves, but shared that they do ‘know the experience of being a human being and the pain and suffering and joy that has come from this worldwide web’.

Harry concluded his speech by encouraging everyone to ‘take back control’ of how they use social media and their devices. What do you reckon—do you need to reassess your screen time?