Prince Harry reportedly stepped away from royal life to ‘protect’ Meghan and Archie

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in California with their one year old son, Archie Harrison, following their split from the royal family at the start of the year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes made the decision to move away from the monarchy and live independently, relocating overseas and eventually settling in Santa Barbara where they are reportedly enjoying the quiet life.

Shortly after announcing that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Harry gave an emotional speech at a London dinner for his charity Sentebale, where he explained that he felt there was ‘no other option’, adding: ‘It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.

‘It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.’

The Duke’s friend, JJ Chalmers – who is currently appearing on Strictly Come Dancing – has also opened up about the Prince’s decision to break away from the royal family.

The pair are good friends, and JJ was invited to all three parts of Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018.

Appearing on The One Show earlier this year, he said: ‘You look at the decision he has made, I think at the forefront of that is to protect his family, because that’s the number one role – to be a father and a husband.

When asked whether his son may have impacted the Prince’s decision to step away from royal life, JJ added: ‘I would say so, any husband wants to protect their wife and any father wants to protect their children.

‘He is a very principled individual and so when he looks as how social media talks about someone, he has to answer to his son one day when he begins to understand this and be able to look him in the face and say, “I made the right decision and I did right by you.”‘

JJ also told BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland: ‘Regardless of the incredible experiences we’ve had in life, nothing changes you like having kids, let’s be honest.

‘And I think we see that now when he looks to change his priorities in life.’