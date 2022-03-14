Prince George could get this impressive title when Prince William becomes king

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When a member of the royal family changes positions and they climb the ranks, their titles will often follow suit. While Princess Charlotte will never be a Duchess and Prince Louis almost didn’t get a royal title, some changes are expected – as with Kate Middleton, whose title will change when her father in law, Prince Charles, becomes King – and it’s a role that she is reportedly already preparing for.

Charles is the heir to the throne, and while there has been speculation that he may pass the crown straight over to his eldest son, Prince William, the Queen’s recent announcement that she wishes for his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as Queen Consort upon her son’s coronation has many royal experts convinced that Charles will accept the role of King when the time comes.

But where does this leave William and Kate’s eldest son, Prince George?

While he is only eight years old, he is third in line to the throne meaning that he is expected to become reigning monarch himself one day. Before that happens, however, he will likely have a number of title changes as a result of his father and grandfather’s changing positions.

When William is King, he will become the male heir to the throne – and historically he would be given the title Prince of Wales, currently held by his grandfather Charles since 1958, making him the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history.

However, this is a title bestowed by the ruling monarch, meaning that Charles would have to first hand this to William, who could then pass it on to his son.

The Constitution Unit at University College London explains: ‘Charles was created Prince of Wales in 1958 when he was aged 10, with an investiture at Caernarvon Castle in 1969.

‘As an adult, Prince William might expect to become Prince of Wales soon after his father’s accession; but that will be a matter for the new King to decide because, strictly, the title is not heritable.’

If George chooses to marry, he is likely to be given a dukedom on his wedding day – much like William and Kate were given the Cambridge title in 2011.

