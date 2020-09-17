The Cambridge children have picked up a very usual habit from Camilla

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’ve ever wondered what the royals eat, it may come as a surprise to know that they’re not always feasting on lobster and truffles. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton once admitted that they love a takeaway and when the Queen is feeling snackish she reaches for something simple: a banana.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cambridge prefer to fill their plates with organic food from the gardens of their Gloucestershire residence, Highgrove House. They are also said to be very ‘economical’ when it comes to food, using what they have rather than wasting ingredients.

Co-founder of The Royal Touch, Carolyn Robb, told Racked: ‘They were always very thrifty and economical. If we made roasted lamb and there were leftovers, we’d probably go and make shepherd’s pie the next night.’

Although Camilla is not a fan of ketchup, she once revealed that the little Cambridges enjoy a bit of tomato sauce at dinner time.

While explaining to Gary Mehigan on MasterChef Australia that she always has olive oil and tomatoes at home, she said: ‘If I don’t have fresh tomatoes, then puree. And I’m afraid to say even ketchup. My grandchildren are rather addicted to ketchup.’

However, the fact that the children enjoy the popular condiment is not too surprising. But you may find that the habit Camilla has passed on to them is a little more so.

During a visit to a school in Slough, she revealed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have adopted one of her peculiar eating habits.

She explained: ‘I tell you what I really like – eating peas straight from the garden. If you take them straight from the pod they are delicious and really sweet.

‘I take all my grandchildren down to the garden and they spend hours and hours eating peas.’

