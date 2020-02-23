The unusual way Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spent their half term

Did you ever try this as a kid?

Children all over the UK have been enjoying the half term break, including young royals Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the break with their three children in Norfolk, where they have a country home at Anmer Hall, a wedding gift from the Queen in 2011.

At a Six Nations rugby game in Wales, Prince William revealed one of the activities his children had enjoyed during their time off school, and it must have been pretty exciting for them.

‘We’ve been lambing with the children this week,’ he said during conversation with some of those supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. ‘Charlotte wasn’t sure at first but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding [them].’

How lovely!

Earlier in the week, the Duchess of Cambridge was a guest on Giovanna Fletcher‘s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, and revealed how helpless Prince William felt during the difficulties of her pregnancies.

With all three of her children, the duchess was hospitalised with severe morning sickness, a condition known as hyperemesis gravidarum.

Catherine also revealed how ‘terrifying’ she found having to pose on the steps of the Lindo Wing with her newborns – understandably!

‘Slightly terrifying, I’m not going to lie,’ she said when asked how she felt about the experience. ‘Everyone had been so supportive, and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about.

‘We’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important.’

‘But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions.’

We hope that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children have enjoyed the half term break.