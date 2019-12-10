Prince Harry made this sweet joke after meeting Prince George for the first time

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, baby Archie Harrison. When making the announcement a few days after his son’s birth, the Duke of Sussex told reporters: ‘It’s only been two and a half days, three days… but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.’

But before he became a father himself, he was a doting uncle. Harry’s first nephew, Prince George, was born in 2013, and in Angela Levin’s biography, Harry: Conversations with the Prince, she explains how the Duke reacted when they met for the first time in 2013.

According to The Express, she wrote: ‘The 28 year-old prince was talking about his newborn nephew a few days later while on a visit to a photographic exhibition in London documenting the work of Sentebale [one of Harry’s charities].

‘He said he had to cuddle the baby prince who was ‘crying his eyes out’ when they met, how it was ‘fantastic to have another addition to the family’, and that ‘I only hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges are’.’

When asked about what the most important part of being an uncle, Harry replied: ‘To make sure he has a good upbringing, keep him out of harm’s way and to make sure he has fun. The rest I’ll leave to the parents.’

When Harry and Meghan became parents in May, Prince William was able to make a joke of his own, telling reporters: ‘I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting.’

