Prince Harry’s sweet response to dropping in the line of succession

When you’re a member of the royal family, it is expected that you follow protocol – from stair etiquette (yes, it’s a thing), to royal tour rules.

However, some of the younger royals are opting to break traditions when it comes to their public lives. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to speak out about the pressures of being in the public eye during their recent documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which caused its fair share of controversy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have also ripped up the royal rule book on many occasions, from who they included on their wedding guest list to their decision to travel as a family.

And while there are some things that are out of their control, even the centuries-old tradition of the line of succession has been tweaked in recent years.

Royal rule dictates that the heir’s first born is next in line when it comes to the throne, and the the second child of the heir places after. At the moment, Prince Charles is first in line, followed by William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and then Prince Louis.

Previously, the first born male was automatically the heir, even if they had an older sister she would be skipped in favour of the first son. However, that all changed in 2013 meaning that if George has a daughter first, she will be the next in line even if he has a son thereafter.

Angela Levin spoke to Harry after the birth of Prince Charlotte in 2015, and writes in her biography, Harry: Conversations with the Prince, that he had the sweetest response when asked about dropping in the line of succession.

‘The reason I am now fifth is because of my nephew and niece and I could never wish them away. They’re the most amazing things ever,’ he said.

Following the birth of Prince Louis in 2018, Harry is now sixth in line to the throne.