Prince Charles just paid a sweet tribute to Prince William and Kate Middleton

When the UK lockdown was announced earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the royal family left their London residences and isolated separately. The Queen relocated to Windsor with Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton moved to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with their three children, and Prince Charles stayed in Scotland with his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had just settled overseas at the start of the outbreak, and were in Los Angeles with their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison.

Despite their separation, the family stayed in touch with a number of video calls to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries.

Now, Prince Charles has paid a sweet tribute to the Cambridges during a recent royal engagement, and keen eyed royal fans were the first to spot it.

This week he welcomed the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, into his London home, Clarence Court, and was photographed with the former intelligence chief in one of the property’s large rooms. The pair adhered to the social distancing rules, and stood apart from one another.

However, their distance meant that the photographer also managed to capture Charles’ homage to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The room was filled with a number of ornaments, clocks, plates and antiques, but it was the photograph of William and Kate’s wedding day – framed just behind the Prime Minister – that fans were quick to spot.

The photo was taken in Buckingham Palace’s Throne Room shortly after they exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in April this year, and now share three beautiful children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Well this is just lovely.