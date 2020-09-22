Baby Archie reportedly video called the royal family with cake

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal family roles, lost their HRH status and Sussex Royal brand and moved across the pond to the US.

The Sussex family’s exit from royal life prompted a wave of backlash, with people taking most umbrage with the fact that the royal family seemed to have taken offence.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the past few months have been consumed with rumours of fallouts and feuds.

This month however, the royal family appeared to show their love for the Sussex couple, extending a very public olive branch to Prince Harry to wish him a happy birthday.

Prince Harry celebrated his 36th birthday today, with royal family members coming out in force to mark the occasion. And while they were unable to celebrate with him in person due to the travel restrictions from COVID-19, they sent their well-wishes on social media.

‘Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!’, tweeted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge alongside a sweet photograph of the three of them racing.

Prince Charles also posted a tribute, uploading a series of photographs of his son to Instagram alongside the caption: ‘Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!’

This week, even more viral news about the big day took place – involving baby Archie joining Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to video call Prince Charles – and Meghan is thought to have made a cake for the occasion.

‘It was very pleasant,’ a source reportedly told The Sun of the celebrations. ‘Harry told the family how much he missed them. Meghan baked a cake and Harry blew out candles. Archie made them laugh when he also blew them out.’

Well, that’s lovely.

We hope Prince Harry had a very special day.