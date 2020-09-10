Parenting expert offers Prince Harry and Meghan Markle advice

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently bought a new home together in Santa Barbara, California after stepping down as senior royals earlier this year and renting Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Although Harry revealed in a recent interview that he is ‘loving it’ overseas, the couple moved from the City of Angels to enjoy a more peaceful life in the quieter area of Montecito.

It has been reported that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is moving in with the Sussexes to help them to look after their one year old son, Archie Harrison, as the Duke and Duchess experienced several issues with nannies when he was born. According to new biography Finding Freedom, they ‘agreed that they didn’t want their home filled with staff’ and settled for a daytime childcare professional instead.

But parenting expert Jo Frost, also known as ‘supernanny’, has offered Harry and Meghan her advice should they ever need it.

The TV personality lives in Orange County, California, and is famous for her ability to turn naughty children into little angels.

During an interview with OK magazine, Jo revealed that she hasn’t been in touch with the couple but would be happy to lend a helping hand.

She said: ‘I’m sure they’ll be happy [in Santa Barbara], especially if they’re looking for more privacy.

‘If they needed advice, it wouldn’t be hard for them to get hold of me. I’m not aware of whether they have nannies or not.’

Discussing her list of high profile clients, she added: ‘I don’t talk about celebrities I’ve worked with.

‘There are people who have a public platform and it’s important for me to help them as mums and dads. Integrity is important to me so I don’t like to talk about the celebrities I’ve helped, but if they choose to discuss it, it’s up to them.’

Archie made headlines this week when it was revealed that he has been interrupting his parents’ important Zoom calls and making impromptu appearances – much like his cousin, Prince Louis.

How cute!