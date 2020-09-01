Meghan Markle’s mum is reportedly planning to move in with the Sussexes

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living overseas since announcing that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled in California just before the coronavirus lockdown, renting a mansion in Los Angeles before buying their own property in Santa Barbara. Their new home reportedly includes nine bathrooms, sixteen bedrooms, an outdoor guest house, an office and library, spa, gym, arcade, games room, movie room, outdoor pool and tennis court, according to HELLO! magazine.

While they stayed at Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion, it was reported that Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland, had moved in with the couple and was helping to raise their one year old son, Archie Harrison, reading to him every day and helping to prepare his favourite organic meals.

It seems that Harry and Meghan are also planning for Doria to move into their new home too, with a source telling The Express that they are currently renovating a guesthouse for her.

The insider said: ‘They’re converting one of the guesthouses into a home for Doria, who plans to split her time between L.A. and Montecito.’

Back in May, another source told The Sun that the Sussexes were hoping for Doria to move in once coronavirus restrictions were eased.

They said: ‘Once quarantine and lockdown are over, Harry and Meghan will be moving into their new pad — and they want Doria to be included in these plans.

‘She is hugely independent though, and doesn’t want to be in their space. She will have her own granny annexe.’

Harry is believed to be incredibly close with his mother-in-law, and according the new biography Finding Freedom by authors and royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the couple even decided to spend their first wedding anniversary with Doria.

How lovely!