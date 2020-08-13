What really happened with Harry and Meghan’s nannies for baby Archie

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to do a number of things differently when it comes to raising their one year old, Archie Harrison.

Unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton, they chose not to give their son a royal title, have largely kept him out of the spotlight and did not enlist the help of a Norland nanny.

While the Cambridges employ Maria Bordallo, a live-in nanny from the prestigious Norland College in Bath, the Sussexes did not want their staff, including housekeepers, to live with them.

According to the new biography, Finding Freedom, authors and royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that the couple didn’t want to follow in the footsteps of William and Kate.

The book reads: ‘Harry and Meghan had agreed that they didn’t want their home filled with staff.

‘Harry had seen that situation at William’s home and didn’t want the same for his family.

‘He and Meghan liked the idea that when they went to bed at night, it was just the three of them in the house. Cosy and private.’

However, they later decided to hire a nanny, eventually going on to employ three different childcare professionals, but they didn’t last long as Harry and Meghan weren’t comfortable with the arrangement.

At the time, there were a number of reports about their staff’s longevity, but it has now come to light what happened behind closed doors.

The biography reads: ‘They decided to hire a night nurse to establish a sleep schedule and be an extra pair of helping hands. But their time with the couple was brief.

‘Meghan and Harry were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night for being unprofessional and irresponsible.’

Although the second nanny did a ‘fine job’, their previous experience left them uneasy, and the book continues: ‘Neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly.’

Eventually, they hired a daytime nanny for extra help.

Harry and Meghan were living in a rented mansion on Los Angeles, where Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was reportedly staying with them and helping to care for Archie.

They have since bought a property in Santa Barbara, with a representative for the couple telling HELLO!: ‘They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family.’