This year’s Oscars goodie bags are worth £76k and include life coaches, liposuction and plots of land in Scotland

The Oscars 2022 are almost here! Awards season is in full swing, and over the last few weeks we’ve seen celebrities grace the red carpets for the return to live events.

The BAFTAs made headlines due to their changes to the dress code, and the stars went all out at the SAG awards.

Next up will be the 94th Academy Awards, hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday 27th March. This year, potential winners include Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington and Benedict Cumberbatch for the top gongs – and while being nominated for an Oscar is exciting enough, whether they win or not the actors will be awarded with goodie bags worth so much money it’ll make your eyes water.

Known as the ‘Everyone Wins Nominee Gift Bag’, it is said to be stuffed with around £76k worth of luxurious goods – including everything from plots of land in Scotland, liposuction treatments and fancy olive oil with edible gold flakes.

Wow.

The LA-based marketing company has put together this boujee bag for nominees, with each receiving land ownership and titles – think Laird, Lord or Lady – all-inclusive castle stays complete with private butlers, a year’s supply of beauty products and a £7k treatment at Art Lipo.

Celebs can also expect to find invites to life coaching sessions worth up to £532, perfume, and various nibbles and drinks.

This gift bag isn’t the official Oscars goodie bag, so it’s fair to say that nominees – whether they take the golden statuette home or not – won’t be heading back to their mansions empty handed.