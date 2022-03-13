Why this year’s BAFTAs dress code was a little different

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The BAFTAs 2022 red carpet was a glorious one, after being almost non existent the past couple of years for obvious reasons.

Celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Rebel Wilson and Emma Watson descended on the Royal Albert Hall in London to celebrate the finest talent in film.

They dressed up to the nines in designer gowns by the likes of Saint Laurent, Dior and Valentino, and while it may not have been obvious at first glance, they seemed to be following a specific dress code.

I’m not referring to last year’s sustainability dress code, where guests were asked to wear sustainable gowns, or hire or rewear one they already own.

No, this year’s red carpet was more sombre than usual, with reports saying A-listers were asked to tone things down due to the war in Ukraine.

Gaga, Emma Watson, Daisy Ridley and Millie Bobby Brown were just a few actors and singers who wore all black on the red carpet, presumably as a mark of respect.

Others such as Millie Mackintosh wore ribbons in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: ‘Several senior showbiz agents have advised stars to dress respectably, amid fears attention-grabbing dresses and suits would appear distasteful in light of the Ukraine conflict. The last thing they want is something like Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress or anything too controversial.’

Of course, this didn’t stop others from wearing pops of colours – this is a film red carpet after all. Daisy Ridley wore a blue sequin dress, while Simone Ashley looked amazing in a neon pink Valentino suit, and West Side Story star Ariana DeBose stunned in a yellow gown.