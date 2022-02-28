SAG Awards 2022: Our favourite looks straight from the red carpet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

How stunning did all the stars look at this year's SAG Awards?

This year, red carpet fashion is back, and we couldn’t be happier. Gone are the days of virtual ceremonies and award acceptance speeches over Zoom, in-person celebrations are here and (hopefully) here to stay. The Brit Awards delighted us with some show-stopping looks, and last night’s SAG Awards were no different. Taking place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, all the stars were out in full force for the special occasion.

From the likes of Lady Gaga, Helen Mirren, Jada Pinkett Smith and more, everyone brought the glitz and glamour that we’ve all been missing the last couple of years. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite looks from the night, and trust us, you’re going to want to see them all.

There’s everything from breathtaking ballgowns to stylish suits and slinky dresses that you won’t want to miss. Whether it was Selena Gomez’s statement Oscar de la Renta gown, Elle Fanning’s head-to-toe vintage Gucci look or Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung’s custom Louis Vuitton beaded dress, there was no shortage of inspiration for your next big event this Spring.

It wasn’t just the outfits, either. The stars went all out with their hair and makeup this year, with Vanessa Hudgens’ sleek bob, Nicole Kidman’s loose waves and Kerry Washington’s berry lipstick getting everyone talking. We will definitely be trying out some of these techniques this weekend.

SAG Awards 2022: The best dressed stars on the red carpet: