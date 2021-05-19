Naomi Campbell has just become a mum for the first time

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Look how cute the photo is.

Globally renowned supermodel Naomi Campbell has welcomed her first child this week.

Sharing the happy announcement on Instagram with her 10.4 million followers, the 50-year-old shared: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

In the photo, you can see Naomi holding her baby’s feet – similar to Meghan and Harry’s photo of Archie when he was first born.

She went on to confirm that she’d had a baby girl, although the baby’s name is yet to be confirmed.

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate the model, with Naomi’s mum, Valerie Morris-Campbell commenting:

“Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be grandmother. ❤️😍 @naomi.”

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote: “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are. What a wonderful Mother you will be” and Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, shared: “Seeing the two of you together made my year. You will bring each other so much joy.”

One fan commented: “Omg!! Congrats mama! Love you.”

The post came as something of a surprise – prior to this, it wasn’t known that Campbell was due to have a child, and it’s still not known whether she became a mother via adoption, surrogacy or IVF.

She is currently based in New York and it is thought that she’ll be raising the child there, although this is yet to be confirmed.

Back in 2017, she shared in an interview that she was was grateful for the scientific advantages that have made becoming a mother later in life easier for her. She said: “I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

Congratulations to the new mum. Now, question: we wonder what she’ll choose to name her little girl…