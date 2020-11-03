Why Harry and Meghan decided not to share news of Archie’s birth right away

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since stepping away from the royal family earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved overseas with their one year old son, Archie Harrison.

The family of three spent time in Canada before heading to the US, settling in California. While they initially rented a mansion in Los Angeles, they have now bought their first home together in the quiet seaside town of Montecito.

Although the couple have spoken about how happy they are across the pond, they have had a number of negative experiences with the paparazzi. While living in LA, they hoped that the ‘paparazzi proof’ property would protect their privacy but there were reportedly a number of ongoing incidents with drones taking pictures of them inside their temporary home, and the Sussexes are said to have taken action against press who took pictures of their toddler without their knowledge.

In recent years, Harry has spoken about his tenuous relationship with the media following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and Meghan also filed a High Court privacy case against the Associated Newspapers for publishing details of a personal letter to her father.

According to royal historian and biographer, Robert Lacey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided not to tell the press and public about the birth of Archie Harrison until they were already home with their newborn.

In his book, Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, he claims that the couple chose to do things their own way when announcing the birth of their son.

While Archie was born at 5.26am on May 5th, 2019, it wasn’t announced until 2pm that afternoon when the Palace implied that Meghan had gone into labour, although they had already welcomed their little one at this point.

Mr Lacey writes: ‘Harry and Meghan were resolute that their newborn baby’s first sight of the world should not bet he same insane and lethal camera-flashing that had attended — had actually brought about — the death of Diana.’

It is said to have angered Prince William, who has famously presented his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to the world with Kate Middleton just hours after their arrivals.

The Sussexes have not commented.