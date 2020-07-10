Meghan Markle’s exciting next job has officially been confirmed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to Los Angeles, California, to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are regularly seen volunteering in LA and have been engaging in Zoom meetings, signing with a public speaking agency and developing their Archewell charity in the past months.

This week, Meghan Markle’s exciting next job was officially confirmed – and we’re here for it.

The Duchess of Sussex is confirmed to be taking part in Girl Up Global Leadership Summit, a three day virtual summit on gender equality. And she’s not alone, with two other very famous faces said to be working alongside her – former First Lady Michelle Obama and actress (and close friend of Meghan), Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

We’re looking forward to hearing more details.