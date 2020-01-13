Meghan Markle is reportedly in talks to partner with big fashion brands

Since announcing that they will be stepping back from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been praised and scrutinised in equal measure. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they plan to split their time between the UK and North America, with Meghan heading back to Canada to be with their son, baby Archie Harrison, shortly after the news broke. Harry is expected to join her ‘within two weeks’.

However, while it came as a shock to the world, according to reports Harry and Meghan didn’t consult the Queen about their decision before sharing the news, leaving the royal family ‘deeply disappointed’. The Queen has called a ‘crisis’ meeting today in an attempt to work out how they can move forward.

One of the main points of interest is how Harry and Meghan will become financially independent. They have set up a page on their website explaining how they are currently funded – but if reports are to be believed they could make their money through Meghan’s voiceover deal with Disney, a Sussex Royal fashion line, a tell-all interview with American TV personality and close friend, Gayle King, and collaborating with major fashion brands.

A source told The Sun: ‘Meghan is very connected in the fashion industry and there are a lot of major labels who would like to partner with her on projects.

‘There have already been active discussions with Givenchy. Some of these deals could be worth millions of pounds.

‘I’m sure she is going to link some of the initiatives to their foundation.’

Meghan’s wedding dress was designed by the British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Givenchy. She has also dabbled in fashion, partnering with the charity Smart Works to launch a workwear collection and collaborating with high street brands such as Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Jigsaw.

Will we see Meghan partnering with brands now that the couple intend to ‘carve out a progressive new role within this institution’?

Watch this space.