The Queen has reportedly called a ‘crisis meeting’ with Prince Harry

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that that they are ‘stepping back’ from their roles as senior royals.

The couple explained that they want to become financially independent, and have detailed how they aim to achieve this as well as how they are currently funded. There is now speculation that the Sussexes will be launching their own fashion line, and Meghan has reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney. There’s also talk of a tell-all interview.

However, the shock news didn’t just come as a surprise to the public – according to reports, Harry and Meghan didn’t consult the Queen about their decision, leaving the royal family ‘deeply disappointed’.

While they revealed that they would be splitting their time between the UK and North America, they also said they will be ‘continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.’

Many have questioned how the couple intend to move forward with their plans, and now the Queen has reportedly called a ‘crisis meeting’ with Harry according to Sky News.

It is said to include Prince Charles and Prince William and they will discuss the ‘new working model’ that will allow Harry and Meghan to live independently from the royal family. It will take place in Norfolk on Monday at the Queen’s Sandringham estate, and Meghan will reportedly join in over the phone.

The Duchess is currently in Canada with baby Archie Harrison, and Harry is expected to join her ‘within two weeks’ according to The Daily Mail.

Reuters says it will be the first time that the family has met since the Sussexes released their statement last week, and that they’re hoping to work ‘speedily’ to ensure that they can aid Harry and Meghan in ‘carving out a progressive new role within the institution’.