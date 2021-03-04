Meghan Markle has responded to claims that she ‘bullied’ staff at Kensington Palace

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines daily since the announcement that they have spoken to Oprah in a tell-all interview, set to air in the US on March 7th and in the UK a day later.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to California following their departure from the royal family, had an ‘intimate’ chat with the talkshow host and CBS revealed that they will discuss ‘everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how [Meghan] is handling life under intense public pressure.’

Clips of the 90 minute special have circulated online, including one with Harry talking about his fears for his family, telling Oprah: ‘My biggest fear was history repeating itself.’

In another clip, he continues: ‘I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago.

‘Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.’

Since the announcement of the interview, Buckingham Palace has released a statement regarding ‘bullying’ allegations in The Times, which was published earlier this week.

They said: ‘We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

‘Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.

‘The royal household has had a dignity at work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.’

In response, Meghan’s spokesperson said: ‘The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.

‘She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.’

Shortly after the Palace’s statement, another snippet was shared which shows Meghan talking about the ‘consequences’ of speaking out, as she says: ‘I don’t know how [the palace] could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.

‘And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, I … there is a lot that has been lost already.’

The interview will air on CBS on March 7th, and is expected to air in the UK on March 8th.