Meghan says she rejects the ‘gendered stereotype’ that she should feel ‘lucky Harry chose her’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was watched by millions across the globe. The couple said ‘I do’ at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in 2018, and were joined by an elite guestlist of A listers and VIPs. They reportedly partied into the night with none other than Idris Elba taking on the role of DJ, and one famous guest even turned up dressed as Henry VIII.

While the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she had planned every detail of her dream wedding when she was a teenager, she has also discussed the ‘gendered stereotype’ that she should feel ‘lucky’ Harry chose her while speaking on the third episode of her podcast, Archetypes.

She was joined by guest Mindy Kaling to talk about stereotypes when it comes to relationships, and the challenges and stigmas that women face when it comes to being single.

During the chat, Meghan said ‘everyone’ believed that she should count herself ‘lucky’ that Harry, sixth in line to the British throne, had ‘chosen’ her to be his wife. However, Harry sees things a little differently.

Discussing comments she received following the announcement of their engagement, Meghan said: ‘Everyone was just like: “Oh, my God, you’re so lucky, he chose you.”

‘At a certain point, after you hear it a million times over, you’re like: “Well, I chose him, too.”

‘But, thankfully, I have a partner who was countering that narrative for me and going: “They’ve got it all wrong. I’m the lucky one because you chose me.”

‘But it is gendered and it’s archetyped and stereotyped that you’re so lucky, and it just feeds into this idea that you’re waiting for someone to tell you that you’re good enough, as opposed to knowing that you’re good enough on your own.’

Archetypes is available to stream on Spotify.