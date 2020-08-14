Meghan Markle apparently sees Prince Charles as a ‘second father’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The two are said to be extremely close.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal family roles and relocated to Los Angeles, California.

It was their new biography, Finding Freedom, that got the world talking this week however, as Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new release revealed multiple royal family secrets.

The majority of those that have emerged involve Meghan Markle, from the bikini photographs taken by paparazzi that enraged Prince Harry to her relationship with Kate Middleton and rumours of the feud.

This week, it was her sweet relationship with father-in-law with Prince Charles that made news, as Finding Freedom revealed that Meghan sees Prince Charles as a ‘second father’.

Yes, we all knew that Prince Charles was fond of his daughter-in-law, nicknaming her ‘Tungsten’ due to her strength, but according to the biography they’re even closer than we thought.

Sources told the authors that Meghan has ‘found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better.’ In fact, the sources claim she sees Charles as a ‘second father’ rather than a ‘father-in-law’.

And the feeling seems to be mutual, with a source close to Charles adding that he has ‘taken a real shine to Meghan’.

‘She’s a sassy, confident, beautiful American,’ the source continued. ‘He likes very strong, confident women. She’s bright and she’s self-aware, and I can see why they’ve struck up a very quick friendship.’

Finding Freedom is out now.