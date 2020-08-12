Royal experts claim Kate Middleton ‘didn’t support Meghan Markle at important moments’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal family roles and relocated to Los Angeles. California.

It was their new biography, Finding Freedom, that got the world talking this week however, as Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new release revealed multiple royal family secrets.

The majority of those that have emerged involve Meghan Markle’s relationship with Kate Middleton, analysing the rumoured royal feud.

‘Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide,’ authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in their new release. They went on to add that while the two women ‘were not at war with each other’, they ‘struggled to move past distant politeness’. In fact they reportedly had little in common ‘other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.’

Two particularly talked-about segments involve Kate leaving Meghan to shop by herself and Kate sending Meghan flowers as a peace offering but being told it was too late.

Omid Scobie has since opened up about the details of Kate and Meghan’s relationship in a recent interview with Good Morning America.

‘These are two women who really have little in common,’ he insisted ahead of the release of Finding Freedom. ‘Being a newcomer, and knowing Kate was once a newcomer, I think there were times where she knew that Meghan felt that she could have, or needed a bit more support from Kate, but didn’t get it in some of those important moments.’

The new biography is something that has reportedly particularly upset Kate, with some claiming that it has left her ‘devastated’.

Royal expert Phil Dampier explained that Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has also been affected, announcing: ‘I’m told that the pair are speaking at the moment, but the conversations are stilted and difficult.’

Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand is out now.