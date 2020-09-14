Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney reveals why she deleted the royal wedding photos

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney have been famous friends for years. The stylist attended the Duchess of Sussexes wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 – even wearing blue for this sweet reason – and reportedly looked after their one year old son, Archie Harrison, when they flew back to the UK earlier this year.

When the world found out that Meghan and Harry were dating, Jessica remained tight lipped about their relationship, telling Harper’s Bazaar in 2017: ‘Listen, every person has to have a bit of privacy in their life. There are certain things I hold very dear and secret. There are things I’ll never talk about for sure.

‘My life is an open book, but there’s always a few secret pages in the back that nobody will be able to read.’

However, her recent decision to delete a throwback photo from the royal wedding has prompted questions about her friendship with Meghan.

Earlier this year, Jessica was involved in a dispute with influencer Sasha Exeter who accused her of ‘threatening her livelihood’ and ‘taking offence’ at a BLM video. Jessica later apologised, saying: ‘We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry,’ although the situation reportedly led to the end of her friendship with Meghan.

When she recently removed a photo of her son, Brian Mulroney Duke – who was a page boy on the royal couple’s big day – on social media, many claimed that it was somehow related to Meghan, so Jessica decided to address the speculation.

In a recent post, she wrote: ‘People often ask why I delete certain posts. The amount of bullying and hatred I’ve had to put up with for three years.

‘I’m tired of looking at it. Be kind. Be gracious. We are grown ups… stop acting like teenagers. Real women don’t put down other women.’

Meghan has not commented.