Apparently there’s a reason Jessica Mulroney wore blue to the royal wedding

Although it’s been over two years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married, their wedding remains one of the most iconic and talked about ever, thanks to all the significant details that weren’t necessarily apparent at first glance.

For example, the sweet song the couple chose for the first dance, the two extra flowers the royal bride added to her veil as a tribute to her countries, the subtle way in which she paid tribute to Princess Diana, and of course the story behind her gorgeous wedding tiara.

And it seems like much planning went into the outfits of the rest of the wedding party, which included Kate Middleton and her adorable children, as well as Meghan’s BFF Jessica Mulroney.

The Canadian stylist and marketing consultant played a big role in the ceremony, as she led her three children into the church, as they were page boys and flower girl. In fact, a picture of her gap-toothed boy grinning behind Meghan was so cute it went viral.

For the 19th May nuptials, Jessica a gorgeous royal blue gown which designer Di Carlo Couture made especially for her, and it was even called the ‘Jessica’ dress. The fit and flare style featured buttons on the shoulders, a fitted waste and flouncy skirt.

She also wore blue sapphire earrings, and people are saying that her entire outfit could well have been a way to be Meghan’s ‘something blue’.

Eva Hartling, vice president of Birks, told PEOPLE, ‘Jessica was dressed in blue and wearing blue sapphire earrings, so it was almost that she acted as [Meghan’s] “something blue”‘

She previously told the publication how special a role Jessica had on the big day, saying, ‘The children were officially her bridesmaids, but she [Meghan] made sure that Jessica was sitting in that first seat closest to where Harry and Meghan were standing. It was clear that she kept a special place for her close friends — even though they weren’t standing at the altar with her, they were in close proximity and I thought that was a very nice touch. The seating arrangement at the ceremony spoke volumes.’