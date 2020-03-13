Why Harry and Meghan decided not to bring Archie back to the UK

Since announcing that they will be stepping back from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been ‘enjoying the quiet life’ in Canada with their 10 month old son, Archie Harrison.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially split from the monarchy on March 31st. They will become financially independent and are reportedly looking for a new home in Toronto – and are even considering settling down in LA.

The couple returned to the UK this month for their final engagements as senior royals. They visited the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, made a surprise trip to a school in London and joined the Queen for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

While it has been rumoured that this will be Harry and Meghan’s next royal event, they are now back in Canada with baby Archie, who remained there while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were back in the UK.

It was previously reported that the couple left their son overseas with Meghan’s friend, Jessica Mulroney, and her mother, Doria Ragland, due to their busy schedules. It is said to have ‘upset’ the royals; according to the Sunday Times, the Queen and Prince Philip were ‘very sad’ that they wouldn’t get to spend time with the little royal.

However, in a new article for the Telegraph, journalist and mental health activist Bryony Gordon has opened up about the decision not to bring Archie back to the UK.

She wrote: ‘The decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic.’

The Sussexes are expected to return to the UK in June for Trooping the Colour, but it is unclear whether Archie will make an appearance.