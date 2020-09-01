Prince Harry reveals the real reason he hasn’t returned to the UK

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

After announcing that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved overseas with their son, Archie Harrison.

The Sussexes spent time in Canada before relocating to the US, settling in California where they rented Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Los Angeles.

They recently decided to move slightly further away from the hustle and bustle of the city, officially buying their first property in Santa Barbara, with a representative for the couple confirming to HELLO!: ‘They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family.’

When they revealed that they would be stepping away from royal life, they said that they intended to split their time between the UK and North America.

Finding Freedom author and royal correspondent, Omid Scobie, discussed the likelihood that they will return with the Heirpod podcast, saying: ‘In March, we have the Invictus Games, which has been rescheduled, in the Hague.

‘In June, we have Trooping the Colour, which I imagine Prince Harry and Meghan would like to still be at, and July 1, we have the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue.’

He continued: ‘I would not be surprised if we saw the Sussexes spend an extended period of time in the UK next year.’

Harry has since opened up about why he has yet to come back to the UK, and there’s a very simple explanation.

During a recent Zoom call as patron of the Rugby Football League, he revealed why he hasn’t been home just yet and promised that he would be back in the UK next year.

He told staff and volunteers: ‘We’ve got a whole Rugby League World Cup coming next year. I definitely plan on coming back. I would have been back already had it not been for COVID.’

Looks like we’ll have to wait until 2021 to see baby Archie!