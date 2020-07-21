Meghan Markle’s mum is ‘helping to raise Archie’ and reads to him every day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Meghan Markle‘s mother, Doria Ragland, had moved into the Sussexes’ rented mansion in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and Meghan were living in Canada following the announcement that they were stepping down as senior royals, but the couple, along with their son Archie Harrison, later moved to California. They are now staying in Tyler Perry’s £14.5million home until they find something more permanent, and the eight bedroomed property boasts guarded checkpoints, landscaped gardens and a swimming pool.

Doria has reportedly been on hand to help the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their one year old son, with a source telling Us Weekly that Doria ‘continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie.’

They said: ‘Doria has her own quarters and whilst a few of Harry’s chums have been ribbing him about living with his mother-in-law, he has a brilliant relationship with her.

‘This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born.’

The insider also shares that Harry’s mother-in-law will always ‘get up in the morning and read’ to Archie, and she helps Meghan to prepare ‘all organic’ baby food.

Another source told the publication: ‘Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to LA.

‘The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now.

‘They order from Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s, and they don’t have a chef right now, so Meghan often cooks.’

Considering her delicious banana bread recipe went viral during the lockdown, we’re going to guess that they’re all pretty pleased about that!