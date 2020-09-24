Meghan Markle just made a surprise appearance on a US reality TV show

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been keeping busy since stepping away from the royal family earlier this year. As well as supporting local communities during the coronavirus lockdown and donating to causes close to their hearts, they have also made a number of video appearances to share their views on everything from the Black Lives Matter movement to the importance of voting in the Presidential elections.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also signed a huge deal with streaming giant Netflix to ‘create content that informs but also gives hope’, writing in a statement: ‘As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.’

While their work with the streaming giant will be as the ‘storytellers’ and they are expected to be working hard behind the scenes, the Meghan appeared in front of the camera once again, three years after leaving her acting career behind.

Meghan made a surprise appearance on the season finale of hit US show America’s Got Talent, to show her support for one of the contestants. In a video for Archie Williams, who was wrongly imprisoned for over 37 years, she revealed that she was rooting for the singer.

In a pre-recorded segment, she said: ‘Just wanted to let you know that we’ve been so moved by your story and we’ve been cheering you on every week… and it’s not just because we’re partial to the name.

‘Here’s a very special message to you, that I’ll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it’s specifically for you…

‘Archie, we are proud of you and are rooting for you, we can’t wait to see what you do. We’re in your corner, have a good night.’

How sweet!