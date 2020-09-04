Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal to be ‘scrutinised’ by the Palace

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they had signed a huge deal with streaming giant Netflix to produce movies and TV shows.

Talking about the new venture, the couple said: ‘Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

‘Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

‘As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.’

Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said in a statement: ‘We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.’

However, one insider has claimed that the deal will be ‘scrutinised’ by the Palace, as it is deemed a commercial venture – something which is ‘subject to discussion’ with the royal household as part of their agreement to leave the family.

The source told The Mirror: ‘Harry and Meghan did leave as working members of the family with everyone’s best wishes and it is sincerely hoped they find the happiness that appeared to be lacking in their lives.

‘However, it goes without saying any deals they are making will be scrutinised by the royal household.

‘Under the terms of their deal to forgo their royal duties, they agreed any commercial deals would be subject to discussion.’

The Sussexes are expected to make documentaries, films, scripted and kids’ programmes for Netflix in a deal that is speculated to be worth up to £74.5 million according to analysts.