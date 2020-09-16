Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have donated £100,000 to a very important charity

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

During the lockdown, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were working hard to support those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. While they lived in Los Angeles, they delivered food to the vulnerable and secretly helped their royal patronages, and now they’ve decided to contribute a large sum to a very important charity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have donated over £100,000 to female education charity, CAMFED (Campaign for Female Education) which is a non-profit aiming to champion education for girls and young women in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ghana, Tanzania and Malawi, to ‘radically improves girls’ prospects of becoming independent, influential women.’

Initially, Harry and Meghan’s biggest fans – known as the ‘Sussex Squad’ – decided to donate to the organisation to celebrate the Duke and Duchess’ recent birthdays, and earlier this week the couple announced that they would match their donations by putting forward $130,000 (£100,795) to CAMFED.

They also left a message for donors, writing: ‘No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated.’

Currently over £200,000 has been raised, which the charity states is ‘enough to support 113 young African women through a whole year of technical and vocational training.’

The CAMFED site thanked the Sussexes and their ‘Squad’, tweeting: ‘Just in, a message from The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, who are matching your INSPIRING actions by making a $130,000 gift to CAMFED… #TogetherWeCan!’

Harry and Meghan have continued to support causes close to their hearts since stepping down as senior royals, assisting charities – such as animal welfare organisation Mayhew – that have experienced difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic.