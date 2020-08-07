Here’s everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s exciting next public appearance

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to Los Angeles, California, to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are regularly seen volunteering in LA and have been engaging in Zoom meetings, signing with a public speaking agency and developing their Archewell charity in the past months.

This week, Meghan Markle’s exciting next job was officially confirmed – and we’re here for it.

Following her success delivering the keynote speech at the Girl Up Global Leadership Summit, the Duchess of Sussex will be appearing in another virtual summit next week.

The 19th Represents online event, taking place on Friday 14 August, will see Meghan interview its co-founder and CEO, Emily Ramshaw, in the final speech of the day, as the two women talk gender equity in media.

‘We have a new addition to The #19thRepresents virtual summit — Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex,’ announced 19th News in a statement. ‘The Duchess will join us on our final day of programming, Friday, Aug. 14, for a conversation with our co-founder and CEO, @eramshaw.’

This is something that Meghan has also opened up about, voicing her excitement in a statement to Glamour.

‘The 19th*’s commitment to reporting and storytelling that lifts up those who are too often underrepresented in the media has never been more important,’ she announced. ‘I’m looking forward to asking the co-founder what it means to build a media outlet with gender equity, diversity, and community at its core.’

We’re looking forward to hearing more details.