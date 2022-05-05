Lizzo had an awkward and hilarious reaction to being probed about her friendship with Harry Styles

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Lizzo and Harry Styles‘ friendship is the gift that keeps on giving. Whether the pair are downing drinks together at the Brits, sharing adorable selfies backstage at the Grammys or performing at Coachella together, fans are 100% here for their BFF-ship.

However, things got a little awkward when the Truth Hurts singer was asked about her friendship with the former One Directioner on live TV.

Lizzo appeared on The One Show to talk about all things Met Gala, performing at Coachella and her upcoming album Special.

But when presenter Gethin Jones was forced to reword a question about Harry, she looked genuinely confused and left the host red faced. Oh dear.

Gethin asked: ‘We know your last gig pretty much would have been Coachella, performing with Harry Styes. You’re mates now – how come you’re mates with Harry? What’s going on there?’

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Lizzo’s reaction suggests she thought he was probing into their relationship, and after dramatically repeating the question and laughing she said: ‘What did you say?’

Keen to clarify what he meant, he apologised: ‘Sorry, that was the English terminology!’ before adding: ‘Have you become friends with Harry Styles recently?’

She replied: ‘Um, not recently. We’ve been cool for a minute. [Since] he covered my song and then I covered his song, we’ve been friends with each other – and fast friends.’

Radio DJ Sara Cox, who was in the studio as another of the show’s guests, was caught laughing about the awkward moment.

At the end of the interview, Gethin poked fun at himself by saying: ‘Cool for a minute. We’ll be ‘cool for a minute’ with Sara very shortly.’

Yikes.