Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Take a look at the all the red carpet photos from this year’s star-studded Brits

The Brit Awards 2022 was not only a celebration of music, but one of fashion as red carpets are back in full force after too long a hiatus. This year’s was one of the most star-studded in the event’s almost 40 year history – and we’ve rounded up all the best moments from the evening.

As the biggest night of year on the British music scene, the great and the good of music, fashion and TV head to the O2 to celebrate all the very best in Brit musical talent.

Boasting some of the biggest artists in the music industry, with Adele, Ed Sheeran, Maya Jama and Courteney Cox were all in attendance. Comedian host Mo Gilligan took over from Jack Whitehall to entertain the crowds.

But what about all the action on the Brit Awards red carpet 2022?

The theme of the evening seemed to be ‘if you’ve got it, flaunt it’. Celebs such as Maya Jama, Ashley Roberts and Anne-Marie pulled off their best Cher-at-the-Oscars impressions by donning gowns and suits with strategically placed cut-outs – reflecting a huge trend we’ve seen on the catwalk at fashion week.

Elsewhere, more is more was de rigueur, with the likes of Mollie King, Vick Hope and Griff opting for neon shades and sequins.

Videos you may like:

Then of course, there is the trouser brigade, and we loved Vicky McLure’s pink corset top paired with black tailored trousers.

Naturally, Adele stole the show, not only with her awards (she won best artist, album and song of the year for Easy on Me) but her stunning custom velvet Armani gown.

Let’s take a look at all the best looks from the Brit Awards red carpet…