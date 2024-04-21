Fans are convinced that Lily Collins just dropped a major clue about Emily in Paris season 4

Emily in Paris season four is officially in the works, and with the season three finale leaving a lot up in the air, viewers are counting down the days until the next instalment.

Can Emily finally make it work with Gabriel? Will he and Camille become parents? Is S4 set to see Mindy compete in Eurovision? Will she finally get back together with Benoit? And will Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) be making a return?

EIP viewers are desperate to know, with super fans doing some online sleuthing to predict potential plots for the fourth instalment.

One such theory spread this weekend after an Instagram post from Lily Collins (AKA our gal Emily) in Tokyo went viral, sparking excitement that part of season four might be filmed in Japan.

The post in question saw Collins pose against the Tokyo skyline, with one building, The Tokyo Tower, resembling the Eiffel Tower.

"Throwback to finding a little bit of Paris in Japan. Emily in Tokyo?.." Collins captioned the snap, with excited fans commenting in their thousands.

"It would be great to see Emily's adventures in Tokyo," posted one follower, while another added: "Yes, we want Emily in Tokyo".

So, will Emily in Paris season four feature a visit to Tokyo? Only time will tell, but according to viewers it would certainly seem possible. Particularly given the fact that the Netflix show is reported to be changing up its locations this season, with part of S4 reported to be filmed in Rome, Italy.

"While Emily's heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season," Lily Collins explained at a 2023 Netflix TUDUM event. “Don't be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

There is no current official release date for Emily in Paris season 4, but it is thought to be landing some time in winter 2024.

We will continue to update this story.