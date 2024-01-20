Emily in Paris star Ashley Park speaks out about going into "critical septic shock" on holiday

Ashley Park is one of the women of the moment, and from her role in the Mean Girls remake (in cinemas now) to the news that Emily in Paris season four is officially in production, she never fails to make headlines.

Today, it was personal news that got the world talking, as Park took to social media to open up about a health crisis that she had suffered in the first weeks of 2024 and was still recovering from.

The 32-year-old was on holiday in the Maldives with her boyfriend and EIP co-star Paul Forman when she went into "critical septic shock", something that she has explained "infected and affected several of [her] organs."

Opening up about the terrifying experience, Park posted a carousel of photographs to Instagram, recounting her past few weeks and thanking her loved ones - particularly Forman, for getting her through it.

A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) A photo posted by on

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful," posted Park. "While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

Going on to pay tribute to her boyfriend Paul Forman, she continued: "Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.

"And I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support. Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are).

"I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst. Thanks for reading this. Im sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay."

Our thoughts are with Ashley Park and her loved ones as she recovers.

We will continue to update this story.