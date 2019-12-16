Kate and William got their dog for the sweetest reason

Our hearts.

We already know that this is the most popular dog breed in Britain (surprised?) and that this is the most popular pet name. If you have a dog, you’ll know that it’s so much more than the most heart-bursting selfies and snoozy Sunday snuggles – there’s also evidence to suggest that having a dog is good for your health, so if your New Years resolution is to fill up your house with approximately 23 fur babies, you’ve got science basically giving you the go ahead.

Plus, research also confirmed that we love dogs more than we like other humans, and we already knew it.

It’s hardly surprising, then, that the royal family are a dog-centric unit. All members have pooches of their own, from the Queen’s well-known love of corgis to Meghan Markle’s beagle and Labrador.

Since 2012, Prince William and Kate Middleton have had a family dog of their own, an English Cocker Spaniel named Lupo. He was born to a litter from Kate’s family dog, which makes him pretty special, but there’s also a very sweet reason behind their decision to take on a furry family member.

Last year, William and Kate held a party for RAF families, and one guest, Natalie Bressani, spoke to the couple about their pet. Kate reportedly admitted that they decided to get a dog to keep her company while William was away in the Falkland Islands.

At the event, Kate opened up about how difficult it can be when your significant other works away from home.

She said: ‘As someone whose husband has served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves home to do the job they’ve trained for. When William served in the Falklands or went on search and rescue, I remember how it felt. But I can’t imagine how it feels when your loved ones are away on active service over Christmas or at those special family moments.’

