Kate Middleton reveals the hilarious gift she plans to buy for Prince William

Ever wondered what the royals buy each other for birthdays, Christmas and anniversaries? We know that Prince Harry bought his nephew, Prince Louis, an extravagant £8,000 present for his birthday, and Prince Charles gave Kate Middleton £60,000 worth of jewellery when she married Prince William.

However, it’s not all glitzy gifts – at Christmas, the royals buy hilarious presents for each other (see Kate’s offering to Harry a few years ago).

But Prince William once confessed that he has not always been the best a picking the perfect present, revealing that he once bought Kate Middleton a pair of binoculars and she wasn’t too impressed.

Perhaps as payback, the Duchess of Cambridge shared that she intends to gift something rather interesting to her husband – and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will find it particularly funny.

During a chat with martial arts teacher Jason Baird, who decided to dress up as Spider Man in Stockport to entrain children in his local area during the lockdown, Kate was inspired.

A photograph of the real life action hero features in Kate’s Hold Still exhibition and book, and she told him: ‘Thank you for sending in your photograph because there are some really emotive and really sad images and stories that we had. But this brought, you know, particularly to the judging panel, it was such a wonderful positive image of community spirit.

‘It was amazingly captured. And I hadn’t appreciated at the time that you are a martial arts teacher so that gives it a lot of context as well.’

Discussing his Spider Man outfit, Kate continued: ‘I’ll see if it takes on the trend here at Kensington Palace. Might have to buy William a suit. Unfortunately, I’m not so sure he’s going to get the air clearance that you’ve got.’

Brilliant!