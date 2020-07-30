Prince William reveals the worst gift he ever bought for Kate Middleton

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royals are known to be quite the gift givers. Harry spent £8,000 on a sweet present for Prince Louis when he was born, and also spoilt Prince George and Princess Charlotte according to a new biography, Finding Freedom.

Kate Middleton is just as thoughtful, giving Harry something rather unusual (and hilarious) for Christmas a few years ago.

However, it seems that Prince William might not be so good at nailing the perfect present.

Appearing on That Peter Crouch podcast, the Duke of Cambridge admitted that he once bought Kate something a bit, well, different in the early days of their relationship – and she wasn’t very impressed.

William took part in the special episode to support the Heads Up campaign, with the recording taking place at Kensington Palace in March, and then via video call this month.

The charity partnered with The Football Association last year to use the sport to talk about mental health, with the Duke saying: ‘We all have mental health, and we all have to stay mentally fit… It’s a strength to talk about your mental health, it’s not a weakness. You know if you’re not feeling well, something’s bothering you, talk about it – it’s not a problem.’

But during their chat, William also confessed that Kate ‘never let [him] forget’ one present he gave to her.

The host and former England forward Peter revealed that he once bought his wife, Abbey Clancy, a raincoat for three years running, to which William replied: ‘I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once – she’s never let me forget that.

‘That was early on in the courtship that was. I wrapped them. They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it.

‘I was like, “But these are really amazing, look how far you can see!” She was looking at me going, “They’re binoculars, what’s going on?”

‘It didn’t go well. Honestly I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars.’

We’re sure they were, erm, lovely.