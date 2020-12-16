The hilarious gift that Kate Middleton once bought Prince Harry for Christmas

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Christmas is set to look a little different this year, and that applies to royal festivities too. Every year, the Queen invites her family to Sandringham where they enjoy a number of huge feasts (seriously, you should see the full menu), there’s a rather weird post-dinner weigh-in and they exchange gifts early as per German tradition.

But what do you buy for a royal? We know that Prince William isn’t known for his present buying skills after he admitted to buying Kate Middleton a pair of binoculars in the early days of their relationship. Lol.

However, Kate has proved that she’s a little better at buying gifts than her husband – particularly when you consider the hilarious present she gave to Prince Harry before he married Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex received a Grow Your Own Girlfriend from the Duchess of Cambridge for Christmas back in 2011, years before he met Meghan.

The royals are known to buy each other funny gifts, with Harry reportedly buying the Queen a shower cap which reads ‘ain’t life a b***h’.

Meghan later thought of something funny to buy the monarch (because, really – what do you buy the Queen?!), presenting her with a singing hamster toy. According to The Daily Star, the Queen loved it so much that she ‘burst out laughing’.

So now we know how to make the monarch chuckle.